Ludlow police dealing with person barricaded inside home

Hampden County

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Center Street in Ludlow is closed while police deal with a person barricaded inside a house.

Ludlow Police Lieutenant Daniel Valadas told 22News a tactical team has been called in to deal with the situation at 162 Center Street. State troopers, and officers from Chicopee and Amherst have also been called-in to assist.

Center Street is closed between West Avenue and Hubbard Street.

Valadas said the area of the home is cordoned-off, and that there is no danger to the public.

