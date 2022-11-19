LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is hosting a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Ludlow Veteran’s Food Pantry on Saturday.

Taking place at the Ludlow police station from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Ludlow Police are collecting non-perishable food items for those in need.

All canned and non-perishable foods that are collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and half of the collections will be donated to the Ludlow Veteran’s Food Pantry.

Residents and community members are encouraged to donate what they can this holiday season.