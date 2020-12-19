Ludlow Police Department hosts holiday food drive

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police teamed up with the town’s generous population to fight hunger.

Ludlow’s new Chief of Police and longtime department spokesman, Daniel Valadas put out the call to residents to help fill empty stomachs throughout the Pioneer Valley at this critical time, dominated by economic hardship caused in part by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to do a community-oriented event,” Chief Valadas told 2News. “Especially this time of year, people are in need right now. I wanted to bring a ray of hope, if you will. It’s our first and we’re going to keep it going.”

All morning Saturday, donors came to the Ludlow Police headquarters with the nonperishable food the department had requested. Food that will help families in need not just in Ludlow, but across the Pioneer Valley.

This donated food from this first annual drive, was soon on its way to the agencies Chief Valadas mentioned, who sorely need the help to feed families who never imagined they would need help feeding their children.