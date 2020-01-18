Ludlow Police Dept. chief retires after 38 years

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department announced the departure of their long-beloved chief on Friday.

Chief Pablo Madera’s retirement began Friday afternoon after 38 years with the Ludlow Police Department. He graduated from Westfield State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 1990 and then a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration at Western New England University in 1996.

Madera joined the force as the youngest ever to be appointed as a full-time officer in 1982 at the age of 20. He worked as a patrol officer for 10 years until his promotion to sergeant in December 1992. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1997.

In May 2012, he was promoted to lieutenant and was second in command of the department under Chief James McGowan. Madera helped create the first civilian police academies and the RAD program at the department.

Madera moved up the ladder to become chief of police in July 2014 and served in that position for over six years. He is currently a guest lecturer at Western New England University, and he is a certified instructor with the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee.

Madera is also a Massachusetts certified EMT.