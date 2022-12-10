LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is hosting a “Stuff a Cruiser” event for Toys for Tots.

The Ludlow Police will have cruisers to fill with donated toys to help provide kids in need with gifts for this holiday season, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department. Ludlow Police has been collecting toys for the Toys for Tots program since November 15th.

Toys for Tots was founded by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947 to donate toys to children who are less fortunate during the holiday season.

The event will be at the Playnow on CenterStreet in the Big Y Plaza in Ludlow from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.