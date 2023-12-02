LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department will be hosting two food drives on Saturday, a Christmas Food Drive, and a food drive to benefit the Veterans Food Pantry.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, the Veterans food drive is in partnership with the Ludlow Grils Basketball Team. They will be collecting canned or boxed goods for the Ludlow Veteran Food Pantry.

Food insecurity has been one of the biggest issues facing the veterans population in recent years, so the Veterans Services Department launched a Food Pantry for those in need.

According to their website, they accept items such as:

Canned soup

Canned Stew

Chili

Tuna Fish

Canned Chicken

Canned Meat (Spam and Ham)

Pasta

Rice

Whole grain breakfast cereals

Pasta sauce

Cooking Oils

Crackers

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Breakfast Bars

non-refrigerated Milks

Ketchup

Mustard

Olive Oil

Bottled Salad Dressings

Jam/Jelly

The food drive will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ludlow Police Department. They will also be hosting a Christmas Food Drive in front of the Sally Port of the Police Department from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.