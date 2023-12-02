LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department will be hosting two food drives on Saturday, a Christmas Food Drive, and a food drive to benefit the Veterans Food Pantry.
According to the Ludlow Police Department, the Veterans food drive is in partnership with the Ludlow Grils Basketball Team. They will be collecting canned or boxed goods for the Ludlow Veteran Food Pantry.
Food insecurity has been one of the biggest issues facing the veterans population in recent years, so the Veterans Services Department launched a Food Pantry for those in need.
According to their website, they accept items such as:
- Canned soup
- Canned Stew
- Chili
- Tuna Fish
- Canned Chicken
- Canned Meat (Spam and Ham)
- Pasta
- Rice
- Whole grain breakfast cereals
- Pasta sauce
- Cooking Oils
- Crackers
- Instant Mashed Potatoes
- Breakfast Bars
- non-refrigerated Milks
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Olive Oil
- Bottled Salad Dressings
- Jam/Jelly
The food drive will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ludlow Police Department. They will also be hosting a Christmas Food Drive in front of the Sally Port of the Police Department from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
