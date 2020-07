LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious car crash on Brook Street in Ludlow Friday night.

Police have not released details about the crash yet, but a 22News crew in the area saw a vehicle rolled over at the corner of Brook and West streets.

Several police officers and firefighters are assisting with the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt.

22News has reached out to the Ludlow Police Department for more information. We’ll let you know when we hear more.