Ludlow Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle accident in Ludlow on Saturday night has left one dead.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, the fatal crash was on Miller Street and police responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. The motorcycle had collided with a telephone pole, resulting in a fire.

The Ludlow police quickly began to extinguish the fire while also helping the driver of the motorcycle. Ludlow Fire Department paramedics started lifesaving measures for the driver but ultimately was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released, pending notification of the family.

I would like to commend all responding officers for their efforts at the scene of the crash, especially the off-duty Pelham Police Officer who assisted us. The first responding officers performed exemplary service by desperately trying to aid the operator. This was an extremely delicate situation as our officers had the added danger of working around potentially live wires and they did a great job in their response efforts. Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas

Miller Street was closed, but has since reopened. While Eversource repaired the damage to the pole, police were on scene until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Ludlow Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.