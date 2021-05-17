Ludlow Police investigating overnight shots fired incident near West Street

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an overnight shots fired incident that occurred near a multi-family residence in Ludlow Friday. 

At around 10 a.m., Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said officers were called to the area near the intersection of West and Russell streets for a report of shots fired that occurred overnight. 

Officers found three shell casings in the parking lot of an apartment building, no injuries were reported, and no gunshot victims were found, according to police. 

Area residents told police they heard several loud gun shots around 3 a.m. but thought the noises were from passing vehicles. 

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have information about the shots fired is asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8305

You can also send an anonymous text to CRIMES (274637) by typing the word SOLVE and then sending the information along. 

