Ludlow Police investigating report of man who approached boy and offered “free toys”

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a man who reportedly approached a six-year-old boy in town and asked him if he wanted “free toys.”

The Ludlow Police Department said the incident occurred within the last two weeks on a Wednesday around 9 p.m., in the Chapin Circle area of Ludlow, and involved a white man operating a pickup who pulled up close to the young boy who was standing next to his home mailbox.

Lt. Valadas said when the boy said “no,” to the man, he quickly ran back into his home.

The man involved in this suspicious approach is described as having short dark hair driving a gray pickup truck possibly with a stripe or damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Lt. Valadas said the man did not exit the vehicle during the incident.

Ludlow Police is asking anyone who might have experienced any similar incidents or has information that could help their investigation to call the department’s detective bureau at (413) 583-8305.