LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are looking to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing last Friday evening.

According to a social media post by Ludlow Police Department, the Ludlow police are looking to find 15-year-old Sanaya Cotto. She is 5’4″ and weighs approximately 200 lbs. She has dark hair and dark eyes, a nose piercing, and was last seen Friday evening, July 8, wearing a pink “SpongeBob” sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.