LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her three children.

According to the department, 30-year-old Ashley Kulig is missing as well as her children, 9-year-old Aiden, 5-year-old Grace and 3-year-old Isaac. The children were last seen on May 5th and are believed to be with Ashley.

Credit: Ludlow Police Department

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Ludlow Police at 413-583-8305.