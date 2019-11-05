1  of  2
Ludlow Police looking for missing teenage girl

Photo: Ludlow Police Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing teenage girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning. 

Ludlow Police Department Lieutenant Daniel Valadas told 14-year-old Liliana Ryer of Ludlow was last seen on Monday morning at home. She attends the Baird Middle School and was reported missing early Tuesday morning. 

Ryer is described as a young white teenage girl about 5’3” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ludlow Central Dispatch Center at (413) 583-8305. 

