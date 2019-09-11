Ludlow Police looking for vehicle that hit 12-year-old boy on Center St.

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit and run that occurred in the State Street area of Ludlow Wednesday afternoon. 

Ludlow Police told 22News they were called to Center Street for reports of a vehicle that took off after hitting a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle near the Domino’s pizza shop just before 5:30 p.m.  

The child was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay. 

The vehicle suspected to be involved is described as a red Ford sedan or fusion with possible damages to the front. 

If you witnessed the accident or have seen a vehicle matching the description above, please call the Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8305

