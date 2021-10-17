Ludlow police officers play kickball with boys and girls scouts

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police officers were up for the kickball challenge Sunday, as they took to the field against a determined team of Boys and Girls scouts.

The Ludlow Fish & Game Club played host to a high spirited competition, an event that attracted a large evenly divided crowd rooting for their favorites. Sunday’s kickball game began as a funny dare to the Ludlow Police Department and the officers accepted the challenge.

“We have here fathers on the police department, a competitive family and they came up with the idea, everybody’s come out,” said Nancy Richter.

In honor of the kids’ dedication to veterans, “The Friends” foundation will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the “One Call Away Foundation” in Southwick.

