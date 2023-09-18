LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old autistic man.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, Brandon Beaudoin was last seen on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on East Street near the Polish American Citizen Club. Brandon was last seen wearing a plaid hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers. He might have a Patriots scarf around his waist as a belt.

If you have any information on Brandon’s whereabouts or if you see him, contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.