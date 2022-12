LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a package thief.

The package thief stole some packages on Elm Street on December 22. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

Photo courtesy of the Ludlow Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Ludlow Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Ludlow Police Department

You can also Text-a-Tip, text “Solve” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). In the anonymous tip, you should include “Ludlow Police” and any pertinent information.