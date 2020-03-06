Ludlow Police searching for suspect who shot at man on Center Street

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a suspect who shot at a man and missed in the Center Street area of Ludlow early Thursday evening.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News they received reports about the shooting near a commercial landscaping site at 1674 Center Street just after 5 p.m.

No one was hurt or killed after the man shot at another man and missed. Police say the suspect left the area in a white 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis with a Massachusetts license plate 961LD9.

The suspect is described as a white man. Lt. Valadas said the man is believed to be in possession of a dark 9mm handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8305.