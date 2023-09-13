LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The suspect that the Ludlow Police Department is searching for is in the pictures below.

  • Ludlow Police Department
  • Ludlow Police Department

It is being asked that if you have any information, call the Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305, or Text-a-Tip. Text “Solve” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637), and include the Ludlow Police and any pertinent information.

Local News

More Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.