LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
The suspect that the Ludlow Police Department is searching for is in the pictures below.
It is being asked that if you have any information, call the Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305, or Text-a-Tip. Text “Solve” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637), and include the Ludlow Police and any pertinent information.
