LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is seeking public help to locate 37-year-old Anthony Gallucci.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, Gallucci was last seen on Friday. He was wearing jeans, gray sneakers, and a dark blue Carhart jacket.

(Ludlow Police Department)

If anyone has any information, contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305. Or you can Text-a-Tip, text “Solve” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).