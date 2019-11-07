Ludlow Police warning public after man allegedly approached young boy

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- The Ludlow Police Department has been investigating an incident involving a suspicious person who approached a six-year-old boy in town.

According to Ludlow Police, a white man was driving a gray pickup truck in Chapin Circle when he approached a young boy and asked him if he wanted free toys.

Ludlow Police said the man did not get out of his truck during the incident.

Police said the man has short dark hair and had some sort of stripe or scratch on the side of his vehicle.

The boy was standing close to his mailbox when it happened and said no in response to the man and then quickly ran back into his house.

Though the boy was ok, just the thought of a stranger approaching a child is a parent’s worst nightmare.

22News spoke with one Ludlow parent who said although you hope it never happens, it’s important to teach your child what to do, just in case.

“It’s kind of an ongoing process to teach our children to be careful with strangers. It’s better to be safe than sorry that’s what I always say,” Andriy Krip said.

Krip added that strangers tend to also use money or pets as a way to lure children.

Police recommend telling children to be aware of their surroundings and to never accept anything from anyone they don’t know.

Ludlow Police is asking the community to report any similar incidents or any information on this investigation to the Ludlow Police Detective Bureau.