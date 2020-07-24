Ludlow Police warning residents of COVID-19 relief funding mail scams

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding residents to be aware of potential Covid-19 relief funding schemes Thursday.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said earlier this week, the department received information concerning a “COVID-19 Benefits Relief Plan” mail solicitation that was sent to several residents in town. The mail had a return address that listed the Administration Office of Ludlow.

Residents can see what the mail looks like here.

The Town of Ludlow and the police department wants residents to know the mail is not in any way a representative of any town offices. Lt. Valadas said the solicitations are for secured personal loans under the guise of Covid-19 municipal funding.

“We would like to remind all residents to be cognizant of scams and fraud during these trying times,” said Chief Valadas. “It’s at these vulnerable moments we often see people attempt to take advantage of others. The Town of Ludlow would never send a letter like this so we would like to stress the importance of not responding to these mailings.”

Lt. Valadas assed that residents should always remember to verify sources through legitimate independent third-party sites like the Better Business Bureau’s, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office or municipal offices.

If you have any questions or feel that you’ve been victimized, you can call the Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8305.

Scams can be reported to the FTC here.