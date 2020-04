LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden County public school superintendent took to YouTube Thursday night to deliver a creative message to his students.

Superintendent of Ludlow Public Schools, Todd Gazda, made a video with a special musical message for students as they approached the end of week four of their school being shutdown due to COVID-19 precautions.

Gazda himself sung the musical, going back to his 80’s roots and finding inspiration in the music of the Motley Cruel band.

VIDEO BELOW: