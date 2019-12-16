Ludlow Reservoir temporarily closed for tree harvesting

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Reservoir is closing to the public temporarily over the next week while forest managers remove trees and limbs along the paved trail.

The cleanup is to get rid of damage from a gypsy moth infestation starting in 2016.

It caused “irreversible and fatal damage” to a large number of oak trees since gypsy moths feed on the foliage of trees. The last gypsy moth infestation at the Ludlow Reservoir was in the 1980s.

This week they are harvesting the damaged trees, which promotes greater species diversity and removes the falling limbs threat to public safety. No hunting or public access will be allowed during the week-long cleanup.

This is important since the Ludlow Reservoir serves as the emergency back-up water supply for the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission and a healthy forest protects the surrounding water quality.

Part of the reservoir will be reopened to the public on Monday. However, the stretch of paved trail and forest areas past the 1.75-mile mark will be closed for forest management activities and upgrades into 2020, with no set end date.