Ludlow residents gather to honor veterans on Memorial Day

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many in the town of Ludlow gathered at the Veterans’ Memorial to honor the 77 men who died for their country from the revolutionary war to the conflict in Afghanistan.

They placed a rose at the monument, a longtime tradition at Ludlow’s Memorial Day service.

Residents who might have personally known the veterans being honored are saluting their memory as well as the stars and stripes.

“A day that we remember those who support, and never made it back home,” said Eric Segundo, Ludlow Veteran Services director. “Those who put their lives on the line for our country for our freedom,” said a Ludlow resident.”

Due to the pandemic, the Ludlow Memorial Day observance has lacked a parade for the past two years but with the infection decreasing daily, Ludlow plans to return to its tradition of having a memorial day parade next year.