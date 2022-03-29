LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Your Local Election Headquarters and we’re now in town election season here in Western Massachusetts.

Ludlow voters headed to the polls Monday to decide races for School Committee, Board of Health and Planning Board.

Jeffrey Stratton and Ronald Saloio came out on top in a six-way race for two seats on the School Committee. Antonio Tavares was the winner in the race for a three-year seat on the Board of Health. And in the race for a three-year seat on the Planning Board, Joshua Carpenter beat out Joel Silva.

Other town-wide races went uncontested.