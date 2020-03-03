Ludlow school committee member running for state representative

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow school committee member announced his plans on Monday to run for state representative.

James “Chip” Harrington will run for the seat in the seventh Hampden District being vacated by long-serving state Rep. Thomas Petrolati. He made his announcement Monday morning outside the Ludlow mills, a project he says he will continue to fight for if elected.

“I’ve been involved in this town for 30 years, the people who have businesses behind me, I know a lot of these people personally,” said Harrington. “So, when I go to the Statehouse and fight on behalf of this project, it’s because I understand this project and the importance of it and I’m going to make sure this continues.”

Harrington previously ran for state Senate back in 2016 but lost to incumbent Eric Lesser.