LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Controversy is brewing in Ludlow Public Schools about a proposed school library policy that could restrict which books are available on the shelves.

The debate over books in schools is an issue seen across the United States, and in Ludlow, it is no different, it’s an incredibly divisive issue and there is contention over what the agenda behind this proposal is.

Last month the Ludlow School Committee held a meeting to allow members of the public to give their input on this proposed policy. The policy could allow elected school committee members to override a librarian’s authority to place materials in the library catalog.

It also aims to redefine materials, such as content defined as sexually explicit by the policy for certain age groups. Some parents in favor of the proposal argued that there are books in the Ludlow Public Schools containing graphic and even pornographic content. Community members in opposition say they’re worried about the broad powers the policy would give to the school committee to restrict access to certain books.

Late last month, during more than an hour of public comment, community members spoke to the committee both in support and opposition to the policy. The school committee is expected to meet Tuesday night at the Harris Brook School to discuss library resources at six o’clock.

This five-person committee will ultimately decide if this policy should or should not pass in Ludlow schools.