LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Senior Center and the Ludlow Fire Department kicked off their “Sand for Seniors” program Tuesday.

Director Jodi Zepke of the Senior Center and Fire Chief Ryan Pease kicked off their “Sand for Seniors” event, an initiative to help decrease the chances of falls on the ice this winter, according to a news release sent to 22News from The Ludlow Senior Center and the Ludlow Fire Department.

Staff from the Senior Center and firefighters brought five-gallon buckets of sand and salt to seniors’ houses for them to have in case of wintery weather. Around 40 seniors registered for the program in November through the Senior Center.

“We are very pleased to have so many organizations in Town working to support the safety of our seniors,” Director Zepke said. “I am grateful to the Senior Center staff for organizing this and Ludlow firefighter for making these deliveries. I also am grateful to the DPW and People’s Bank for their generous donations, which made this initiative possible.”

“In the winter, we often see an increase in falls caused by icy surfaces, especially in our senior population,” Chief Pease said. “Falls are a major concern for Ludlow Fire and the Senior Center, and we want our older residents to know that we are here for them and ready to help in any way we can. We hope that our initiative to give seniors easy access to de-icing agents will lower the likelihood of falls during the colder months.”

Seniors interested in this program can sign up for the program by calling the Senior Center at 413-583-3564 while supplies last.