LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Senior Center is celebrating after it received $50,000 from this year’s state budget.

That money will go towards a new accessible van making not just the Senior Center more accessible but also the community. Currently, they have three vans but only two are wheelchair accessible for seniors to be picked up from their homes and taken to places across Ludlow.

The hope is that this new van will allow the Senior Center to meet the growing demand for transportation. 22News spoke with the executive director at the Ludlow Senior Center, Jodi Zepke. She said this will help prevent seniors from feeling isolated, a challenge made more visible during the pandemic.

“This is the ability to remain independent and get out of their houses and still be able to do things in town. Go to the grocery store, come to the senior center just to remain independent.”

In attendance at Tuesday’s check presentation were State Representative Jake Olivera and Congressman Richard Neal.

The senior center is still looking for a van which has been a challenge due to supply chain issues. They are also hoping to get more funding to fully cover the costs of buying a new van but they’re hoping to have it on the road by next summer.