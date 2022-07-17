LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday marked the beginning of Ludlow’s Summer Concert Series, which is a beloved long standing tradition!

The Ludlow Cultural Council supports the cultural vitality of the town by awarding grant funds to artists, educators, musicians, and other performers or organizations for events and activities that benefit the town.

Sunday was the first night of the series and local residents could bring a chair, and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer. The sounds of musical artists will continue to fill Ludlow on select Sundays for the rest of the season.

The first band up was the Ragtime 5, a brass quintet whose musical stylings range from ragtime to dance, marches, swing, and more.

22News spoke with Michelle Goncalbes, the head of the Ludlow Cultural Council about the concert series.

“You see new faces and you learn more about what is happening in Ludlow. Not just with the cultural council or the community highlights that we’re focusing on, but all over at the senior center,

the library, the school system even,” she said.

Here’s a list of the Ludlow Summer Concert Series schedule.

Sunday, July 17: Ragtime 5

Sunday, July 24: The Bad Signs

Sunday, August 7: PaxSax Quartet

Sunday, August 21: Jeff Gavioli & His Bad News Jazz and Blues Orchestra

Sunday, August 28: Hofbrauhaus Bavarians

Sunday, September 11: Acousticca – Original Americana Music

Sunday, September 18: Irish Music with Bill Eagen

Find more information about times, location, and performers, click here.