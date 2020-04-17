Ludlow teachers say hello to students with festive car parade

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Coronavirus pandemic continues teachers and their students are forced to stay out of the classroom. In Ludlow on Thursday, teachers held a parade.

Teachers from the Chapin Street School and Veterans Park Elementary School in Ludlow wanted to say hello to their students, who they’ve been missing while practicing social distancing.

A caravan of decorated cars and school buses drove through the neighborhoods their students live in. The teachers even put their names on their cars so the kids could recognize them.

Ludlow Veterans Park School Principal, Melissa Knowles told 22News that faculty and staff wanted to spread joy to students who they missed.

“We just wanted to get out and spread some joy to some of the kids and see them again we missed seeing all the kids and all the families and we’re just hoping we can catch a glimpse of them and let them know we’re still here for them,” said Knowles.

Students came out to wave to their teachers who they really haven’t been able to see since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Right now, schools in Massachusetts will remain closed until at least the beginning of next month.