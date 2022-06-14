LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents and businesses in Ludlow are invited to a Public Listening Session that will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is for the public to learn and discuss the Town of Ludlow Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) and Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). This includes discussing with Ludlow businesses, residents, and surrounding community residents and representatives.

The meeting will be held at the Ludlow Town Hall Board of Selectmen Conference Room, 3rd floor. For those unable to attend, the meeting will be broadcasted via the live Ludlow Community Television broadcast, attended by audio by calling in via 1-(617) 758-8793, or remotely via UberConference.

The Hazard Mitigation and MVP planning process will be discussed. Climate change impact and natural hazards in Ludlow will be summarized in this meeting. Community strengths and vulnerabilities will be focused on and up for discussion public and neighboring communities.