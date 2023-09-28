LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department and town employees will take part in active shooter training at the Town Hall next week.

Ludlow Police say during the training on Thursday, October 5, the Town Hall will be closed from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. so that all employees can attend. The ALICE training will be conducted by certified members of the police department in collaboration with the town’s Board of Health.

“This a great collaborative initiative between the town and the Police Department,” said Town Administrator Strange, “We will continue to work together to uphold best practices by participating in these trainings. We are grateful for their commitment to establishing a crisis management plan for our town.”

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. The training helps prepare individuals on how to handle an active shooting situation.

Residents will see an increased amount of police at the Town Hall next Thursday but should not be alarmed by it. There will be no danger to the public.