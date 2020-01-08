Ludlow woman sentenced to 3-years of probation for bank fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No major jail time, instead probation for a Ludlow woman sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Springfield for bank fraud.

53-year-old Beth Zastawny was accused of submitting fake financials in an effort to secure $4.2 million dollars in loans for her struggling Chicopee-based company, Diecast Connections.

Zastawny used the money to pay back creditors who had not been disclosed to the bank.

She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and three counts of money laundering.

The judge sentenced her to one day in prison and three years probation.