LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday evening marked the last day of Ludlow’s Festa, the five-day event celebrating the cultural roots of Portugal.

Over the past five days, many people went to the grounds of Our Lady of Fatima to celebrate the 75th year of Festa, enjoying Portuguese food, music and folk dancing, as well as rides and raffles.

Some Ludlow residents there telling us it’s a great way to ring in the unofficial end of summer.

Sarah Rogers and 5 year-old daughter Sofia, tell us, “This is just about community, all the neighbors coming together and having a good time together. Did you like any of the rides?” Sofia adding, “I like the Ferris wheel!”

Sunday was one of the most popular days of Festa, with an open air mass, as well as a candlelight procession.