LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow’s Center Street improvement project near Mass Pike Exit 7 will continue into next year.

Ludlow Select board chairman Derek DeBarge told 22News Friday, the more than $5.5 million project won’t be finished until the end of the winter of 2020.

The ongoing work includes new sidewalks and curb cuts to alleviate traffic conversion.

DeBarge said the final results will be helpful in the long run along this heavy traveled area.