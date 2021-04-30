Lumber prices have spiked from the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach the summer months, many might be thinking about home renovations.

During the pandemic, home renovations have spiked, with more people spending time at home. This has related to a huge increase in demand for building materials, and prices are rising.

The general manager for Boilards Lumber in Springfield told 22News they went from thoughts of closing at the start of the pandemic, to having one of their busiest years yet.

It doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

Ed Bourgeoise general manager of Boilard, “I don’t know when prices will come back, right. I think we’re at an all-time high now and we continue to see prices rise weekly if not daily basis but yet we see demand as strong as ever.”

Bourgeoise said that people need to plan ahead because certain materials are hard to get, and might not be in stock.