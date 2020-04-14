Lunch provided to Springfield Police through Feed the Fight initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local businesses showed their appreciation for the people keeping the community running during the coronavirus pandemic.

22News was at Springfield Police Headquarters when food was delivered as part of the “Feed the Fight” initiative.

Peter Pan Bus Lines and the Bean Restaurant Group have teamed to provide lunch to first responders and front line healthcare workers.

Each day, food from restaurants like the Student Prince provide lunch, and it is delivered to these heroes using a Peter Pan bus.

“We’re doing our best to give back along with the community to the local organizations that are helping to take care of everybody from healthcare heroes to first responders,” said Emily Potter, Marketing and Customer Service Coordinator for Peter Pan Bus Lines.

“We’ve been the recipients of good fortune and a lot of generosity and it does do a lot for morale and it does pick the women and men up, and they know what they’re doing is dangerous, but the officers are showing up everyday,” said Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Click here if you want to donate to help provide lunch deliveries to health care workers and first responders >>