Luxe Burger Bar officially closes its doors for business

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Luxe Burger Bar on West Columbus Avenue in Springfield officially closed its doors.

The build-your-own-burger bar has a sign posted on its front door. It reads, “Luxe Burger Bar is now closed for business.”

The company INSA, passed the first round of approval to open a recreational pot shop at 122 West Columbus Ave, the current location of Luxe Burger.

Multiple customers told 22News, they were unaware the restaurant was closing and they’re disappointed to see it go.

22News spoke with one man from Waterbury who said Luxe Burger’s location is next to the casino, making it the perfect spot for a recreational pot shop.

Andrew Abney said, “The location next to the casino is probably why they picked it. who knows, maybe the casino’s business is what also hurt the place.”

Luxe Burger Bar is still labeled as open on Google and their social media sites.

Their phone line is also still in service.