LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As the 4th night of Hanukkah is upon us, many Jewish communities came together to celebrate this evening- and in Longmeadow, there was especially cool lighting of the menorah.

The LYA hosted a Hanukah celebration with a carving of an Ice Menorah outside of the Longmeadow shops. 22News spoke with Rabbi Wolff about this tradition and the importance of lighting the candles during the holiday.

“It’s a great opportunity to come celebrate the holiday and we’re living in tough times right now, a lot of darkness in the world, so any opportunity to bring light it’s important,” said Rabbi Yakov Wolff.

There was also music, dreidels, hot cocoa, hot latkes, donuts, and more for the dozens of community members who braved the rain for this celebration.