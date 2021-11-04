Lydia’s Closet opened Thursday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Andrew’s Church of Longmeadow opened Lydia’s Closet Thursday to help foster families in need.

St. Andrew’s recognized a great need to help families throughout western Massachusetts communities who are bringing foster children into their homes.

Donations of new and very gently used clothing ranging in sizes from infant through teen are being accepted.

“The closet that is right behind me just a few weeks ago was empty and it is now really overflowing”, Rev. Charlotte LaForest of St. Andrews Episcopal Church told 22News. “Its nothing short of incredible, it makes such a difference with them to know that as they are handing the stuff off its going to go to someone who really needs it.”

Lydia’s Closet will be open Thursdays 3pm to 6pm and Sundays 11am to 12pm.