HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An electric company held a golf tournament celebrating its 100-year anniversary and raised $44,000 during its fundraiser.

M.L. Schmitt Electric of Springfield held a golf tournament at the Springfield Country Club earlier this month. There were 88 participants which helped raise a total of $44,000 during the event.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the YMCA, half of the funds were donated to the Holyoke YMCA, and the other half, $22,000 was donated to Baystate Children’s Hospital.

“We are so grateful, and so appreciative you thought to donate to the Y. As a non-profit, support from companies like this is needed for us to make our programs and activities affordable for all. A donation of this size is truly incredible” said Kathy Viens, YMCA President & CEO.