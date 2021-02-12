MA COVID-19 vaccine finder to help eligible residents set appointments, find assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Booking a vaccine appointment has been difficult for many people since the rollout began, but now, the state is offering more appointments and assistance is available to those who need it.

The state hit a big milestone Friday, more than 1 million doses have been given. Now with more appointments opening up and call center hours being extended that number could rise at an even faster rate.

Where do I go? How do I sign up and how long will I have to wait?

These are the many questions you’ve asked us when trying to sign up for a vaccine. Now some clarity, the state is providing more help to get those answers. The Baker administration has announced a new tool called COVID-19 vaccine finder.

This is a link that will help residents search for a location and available appointments before scheduling and it applies to mass vaccination, local health department sites, and pharmacies.

The site is updated every 5 minutes and includes the following:

Which vaccines are offered

Directions to each site

Whether it’s indoors or outdoors

Disability access

Judith Pare of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News this a great resource but she hopes to see more advancements within the next month.

“My hope is in a month, we have a streamlined website we have mass vaccination sites in every corner of the state and we have a more informed public, but that’s the job of all of us,” Pare said.

In addition to the vaccine finder, the state has also expanded the vaccine scheduling resource line, it will extend its hours of operation until 8 p.m. during the week and 5 p.m. on weekends.