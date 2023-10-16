WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Healey said earlier Monday that the state’s emergency shelter system is about to reach its maximum capacity, by the end of the month.

The capacity clock is ticking, by the end of this month, the states emergency shelter system is expected to reach its maximum limit. Governor Maura Healey calling on Congress to act quick.

Congressman Richard Neal stating, “I think that this week I’ve organized a meeting with Secretary Mayorkas, he’s going to meet with the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation, I’m gonna chair that meeting, and I think Governor Healey is correct.”

According to Healey, the state’s emergency family shelter system has been expanding at an unsustainable rate to meet rising demand driven by increasing numbers of newly arriving migrant families and slower exits of families in long-term emergency shelter stays. She says they will not be able to accommodate more than 7,500 families, or 24,000 individuals.

Currently there are nearly 7,000 families with children in emergency shelters in the state. About half of the individuals in emergency shelter are children. That number, also including pregnant women.

The town of West Springfield, is one of the communities helping house migrants, Mayor Will Reichelt telling us they’ve stabled at around 100 families, “While we are reaching capacity, there is still talk that we are not going to turn anyone away so its a bit confusing that if we reach capacity, where are folks going to go?”

Governor Healey says they are prioritizing helping families who have been in shelter long-term to exit into more permanent housing options. The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is calling on the state to approve more funding for shelters, and for Congress to pass immigration reform that allows immigrants to work.