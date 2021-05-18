MA lawmakers consider final language in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A major construction project at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is close to passing the state legislature.

After months of negotiations both House and Senate, lawmakers passed the $400 million construction project at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The bill was then sent to a conference committee where members of both chambers approved the bill’s final language. Tuesday, lawmakers on Beacon Hill took time to reflect on just how important this project is.

“My hope is that rebuilding the facility, renewing the facility, giving it a new lease on life will be a source of healing moving forward,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

If approved, the construction project would feature a small home concept where veterans will have more space and independence.

It would also come equipped with state-of-the-art technology to meet the needs of veterans today and those in the future.

State senators told 22News that they are expecting to vote on the bill on Thursday and hope to send it to the governor’s desk where it could be signed into law by the end of the week.