MA lawmakers push for construction of new courthouse in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A spokesperson for the Hampden County Courthouse says the building will remain closed for the rest of the week.

This comes after two separate offices evacuated their staff on Wednesday, citing unsafe health conditions. The massive mold problem at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse has been going on for years now, and many western Massachusetts lawmakers say they’ve told state leaders about the issue but nothing was ever done about it.

According to DA Gulluni, state leaders are aware of the mold problem at the courthouse but they still haven’t committed to rehabilitating the building or even building a new courthouse. 22News spoke to members of the western Massachusetts delegation, to find out what they would like to see happen to the building.

“And a permanent solution that a lot of us would like to see would be a new building, but for the most part those are things that the delegation and leadership will start discussing in the near future,” Senator Adam Gomez said.

DA Gulluni has removed his staff from the courthouse so they won’t be subject to poor health conditions any longer. He’s hoping that a mold abatement company scheduled to arrive next week will start the process to restore the building.