MA Military Support Foundation continues drive up food distribution event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation continued their drive-up food distribution event Saturday.

Registered participants are able to pick up their pre-packaged perishable food box every Saturday in November. The food boxes contain dairy, meat, and produce. The drive takes place Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Boston Road in Springfield, behind the former movie theater at the Eastfield Mall.

The marketing manager of the mall told 22News that the food drive isn’t limited to only members of the military.

“It’s open to the public, so if you are in need of some essential foods, definitely look it up, register,” says Jess Kloss. “We weren’t expecting to but we sold out of kits for this yesterday, we were expecting to be registering people here today.”

For information on Food4Vets distribution sites and to register for a box, you can go to mmsfi.org