MA Military Support Foundation to distribute meals for Food4Vets

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will be distributing meals next month to veterans and military personnel at their Agawam location.

Every Friday in October, the foundation will be providing 1,000 pre-packed boxes for the Food4Vets program.

The box will be filled with non-perishable food, such as fresh dairy, protein and produce. The box will help cover meals up to 14 days for two adults.

Before picking up a box, you are required to complete a registration form. Pickup will be at the Agawam Empowerment Center, Fridays 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on locations and registration, click here.