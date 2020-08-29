MA Red Cross volunteers assist with Hurricane Laura disaster relief

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two dozen Red Cross volunteers from Massachusetts are helping with natural disaster relief around the country.

Twenty-three Massachusetts based Red Cross volunteers are currently deployed to disaster relief operations around the country including in Louisiana.

Before Hurricane Laura made landfall, the Red Cross deployed around 700 volunteers from around the country to Louisiana to help in the hurricane aftermath. Right now, volunteers are helping at shelters for people whose homes are unlivable.

Everyone is welcome at Red Cross shelters including people with portable medical equipment. Red Cross of Massachusetts also has volunteers assisting the California wildfires.

22News spoke with Red Cross Massachusetts Communications Director, Kelly Isenor, about local efforts and assistance with natural disaster relief around the country.

“It’s always refreshing to see when all of these horrible things are happening that these Red Crossers step up,” Isenor said. “They’re not getting paid for this. They’re going into these disaster zones out of the goodness of their heart.”

Red Cross volunteers get 24 hours notice before they’re deployed and the organization houses and feed them. They’re seeking volunteers to get deployed to disaster relief.

To find out how to help out or donate to the Red Cross, click here.